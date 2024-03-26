Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 38,270 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.73% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $48,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

