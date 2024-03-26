Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,343 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $185,774,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.