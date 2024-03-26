Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,720 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $29,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

