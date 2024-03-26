Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.64.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRL opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

