Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,537 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 555,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.