Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $56,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM opened at $1,779.96 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,319.05 and a 52-week high of $1,849.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,701.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,569.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

