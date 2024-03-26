Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,711 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.23% of UGI worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its position in UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.