Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $17.01 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.33% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

