Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $39.41 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up approximately 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in GMS were worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,893 shares of company stock worth $3,030,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

