Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $46.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,303 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 3.40% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

