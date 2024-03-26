Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $51.46 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,652 shares during the period. First Hawaiian comprises about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $51,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 928,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.