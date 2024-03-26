Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $54.18 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $54,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

EEFT stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

