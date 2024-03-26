Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 58,301 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

CTSH stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.