Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,241 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.65% of Element Solutions worth $36,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

