Reinhart Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

