Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,019 shares during the period. Frontdoor makes up 3.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.49% of Frontdoor worth $69,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

FTDR opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

