Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for about 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 3.40% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $46,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

