Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 166,132 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,132 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $168,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

