Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 32,679 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.23% of BOK Financial worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $92.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

