Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 37,685 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

EXP opened at $269.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.17 and a twelve month high of $269.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.