Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 48,076 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,076 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

