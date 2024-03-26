Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 51,271 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,271 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.