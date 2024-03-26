Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $292.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

