Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

RGA stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,754. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

