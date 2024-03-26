Request Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $148.59 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00015788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,560.75 or 0.99947765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012602 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00154501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13970085 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,781,221.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

