Research Analysts Set Expectations for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

