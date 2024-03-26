REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 5.5%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 553,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 819,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in REV Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

