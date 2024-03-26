RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

