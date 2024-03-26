Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robert Half by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.32. 1,648,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.