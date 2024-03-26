Robert W. Baird Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $80.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

