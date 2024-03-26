Robert W. Baird Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $282.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

