Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.03 and last traded at $64.48. 787,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,296,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roku Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

