Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ROP stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.43. The stock had a trading volume of 419,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,078. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.83 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.