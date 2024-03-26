Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $550.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.83 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.25.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

