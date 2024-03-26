Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.44. 7,055,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,058. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

