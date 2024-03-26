RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RTC Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 44,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013. The firm has a market cap of £12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.10. RTC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 15.02 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.
