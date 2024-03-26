RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RTC Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 44,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013. The firm has a market cap of £12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.10. RTC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 15.02 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

