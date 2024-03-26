RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $68,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,643,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NUMV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,438 shares. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
