RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. 9,418,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,239. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

