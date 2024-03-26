RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.