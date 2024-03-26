RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $55.36. 106,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,459. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

