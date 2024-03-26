RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.