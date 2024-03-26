RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

