RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,694 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.