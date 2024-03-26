RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.27. 409,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

