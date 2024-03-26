RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $257.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $196.14 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

