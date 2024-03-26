RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,256 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

