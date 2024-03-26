RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,002 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,447. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

