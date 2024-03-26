RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,684 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $91.22. 286,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,736. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

