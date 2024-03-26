RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

