Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. 839,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,698,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Rumble Stock Up 12.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rumble by 430.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 1,251,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 543.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 760,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rumble by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 665,213 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter worth $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

